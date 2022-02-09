The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are great phones, even if they have their fair share of issues. Despite a turbulent first few months on the market — and new problems popping up all the time — buyers generally seem pretty satisfied with their purchase. Of course, it's a Pixel, which usually makes it eligible for all of Google's various developer previews and beta tests for upcoming Android versions. So far, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been left out of the fun, but that's all changing today.

Starting today, you can enroll your Pixel 6 device in the program by heading over to Google's Android beta site. The FAQ section has also been updated to add these latest phones as supported models, while they're missing from cached versions of the same list saved earlier today.

If you have a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, it'll appear alongside any other eligible devices you've signed into, and joining only takes a couple of clicks. Once enrolled, your device will be prepped to get the next available update. You should only sign your daily driver up if you're comfortable living life on the edge — those concerned about stability should wait for any official updates.

It's been nearly a month since the latest Android 12L beta dropped for all current Pixel devices, excluding the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. At the time, Google specified support for these phones was coming "soon," with no other information. With the company's timeline for Android 12L showing a beta planned for February — and the month already a third of the way over, if you can believe that — it seems pretty likely Beta 3 is dropping later today.

The Pixel 6 series has seen all sorts of late or delayed updates since launch. In addition to this slow start in the beta program, all of its monthly patches have faced late rollouts, with this week's February patch the first to arrive on time.

