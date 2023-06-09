Your Android phone, tablet, or watch does not always need a new software update to gain new features. Thanks to Play System Updates, Google can roll out minor but important underlying tweaks and changes without waiting for your device manufacturer. The company even publishes a monthly change log, making it easier to keep track of these additions. Google has now published the June 2023 Google System Updates release notes, highlighting the changes it brings.

First and foremost, the June 2023 Google Play services update further lays the groundwork for the Find My Device network. The company has been working on its Apple's Find My network rival for over a year and officially announced the feature at Google I/O 2023. It should debut later this year, presumably when Android 14 lands or the Pixel 8 series is launched.

Ahead of the Google Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5/Flip 5 launch, Google has added "Gpay support for foldable devices." It is unclear what this exactly means, as Google Pay/Wallet already works on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and others. As 9to5Google reports though, foldable phones will have to be closed when making a payment through Wallet. Additionally, you can turn off the "fun animation" that Google Wallet displays after you use a pass or make a payment.

Account Management [Phone] New alerts and recommendations to secure your Google Account.[6] Security & Privacy [Phone] Find My Device now supports more devices, including accessories, using a new privacy centric framework.[6] Wallet [Phone] Gpay support for foldable devices.[6]

[Phone] Control to Opt-out of fun animations after you complete a payment or use a pass.[6] System Management [TV] A reminder dialog for pending system updates has been added.[6]

Lastly, your Android TV (or Google TV) will show a reminder if a system update is ready for download and installation.

All these improvements are a part of Google Play services v23.22, which started rolling out on June 6th. You can go through our guide on how to update Google Play Services to try and grab the latest build early.