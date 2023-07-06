Besides its Pixel phones, Google rolls out monthly security patches for the Pixel Watch. Initially, the watch's update used to drop a few days after the phone's builds were out, though the gap has reduced in the last couple of months. The June 2023 Feature Drop for the Pixel Watch and the Pixel phones was released around the same time. Now, hot on the heels of the July 2023 patch being available for the Pixel phones, the company has also pushed the update for the watch.

While Google has not published the official release notes or the factory and OTA images, some Pixel Watch owners on Reddit report receiving this month's security patch (via 9to5Google). The RWDC.230705.001 build does not seem to contain any new features or major changes, similar to the Pixel phones build that only contained security fixes.

This should not be surprising, especially since the June update was a big one for the watch, as it finally added the long-overdue blood oxygen tracking. Several other feature additions included support for additional regions and locale in Google Assistant for Wear OS, auto-pause for certain workouts, new Spotify tiles, and more.

Since its launch, Google has fixed multiple shortcomings of the Pixel Watch through monthly updates. For example, the March 2023 build made the wearable a better dumb watch. This has helped in addressing many of the major Wear OS annoyances. Google was recently found working on Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode syncing for the Pixel Watch, though it is unclear when the feature will go live.

If the latest Pixel Watch firmware is not showing up, you can force download it instead. For this, you need to repeatedly tap the "Your watch is up to date" screen from Settings > System > System updates.