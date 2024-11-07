Key Takeaways Google's Project Jarvis tool leaked for a limited time on the Chrome Web Store.

It could automate tasks like making reservations and grocery shopping, by analyzing screenshots.

Users should expect its arrival alongside or after Gemini 2.0 in about a month.

Google's latest consumer-facing AI trick just leaked in the fashion that makes you wonder if it was really accidental. A Chrome Web Store page described Jarvis as “a helpful companion that surfs the web for you,” and despite the public knowing minimal details at the moment, it certainly got people talking.

The next evolution of Google Assistant?

Letting AI do your busywork

The leak comes a week after we first heard of Project Jarvis, so it's not completely out of the blue. In fact, Google's plan to slowly roll the tool out for testing could be related to the accidental Chrome Web Store posting. Jarvis apparently resembles a feature recently added to Anthropic's Claude LLM that takes over your computer's cursor and performs mundane, tedious tasks. In the Chrome extension's case, those will be things like making reservations and buying groceries.

It supposedly works by taking and analyzing screenshots, running them through Gemini 2.0 before deciding what actions to perform. In that sense, it resembles Apple Intelligence's "onscreen awareness" as well as the basic modus operandi of the controversial Microsoft Recall.

Some users were able to download the extension, but weren't able to use it. It more than likely won't go live until Gemini 2.0 officially drops, which should be sometime next month. For the time being, we'll all just have to be satisfied browsing the web on our own, like some kind of AI-lacking cave-dwellers.