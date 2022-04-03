Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dialed up Google's vigilance when it comes to monetizing controversial content. The company has received criticism in the past for allowing the monetization of hateful or violent content through its ad network. However, Google has been taking steps to address this issue. For example, at the end of March, the search giant made it clear that it would enforce already-existing rules it has about not running ads alongside victim-blaming content regarding Ukraine — and it just doubled down on the warning.

Google again warned publishers on Friday, reported Deadline, to take care with content related to the Ukraine war. The company said that any content that exploits the conflict will be demonetized. This includes content that blames war victims for their suffering or minimizes its severity. The decision comes at a time when despite a Russian retreat, the toll on Ukrainians has escalated, and it has become undeniably clear civilians are under fire. In its new message, which was signed by the Ad Manager Team, Google emphasized that it was already enforcing its rules in relation to existing policies about "monetizing content that incites violence or denies tragic events."

Deadline noted that Google has kicked content creators out of its ad programs in the past, including publishers of media on both sides of the American political divide, but also quoted media pundit and author Dr. Maria Armoudian, who pointed out that "Google is not doing this with other wars and egregious human rights violations that are also occurring right now." Armoudian questioned whether the company was being "selective" in the way it applied its policies.

While it's hard to tell how these new changes will play out in the long run, Google is clearly taking a more aggressive stance on ad content. Brands and marketers who rely on Google Ads and don't take this into account could eventually see it not just in audience numbers but also in their bank accounts.

