And you can do it in a heartbeat

Healthcare in the U.S. can be labyrinthine to navigate and its surprise costs can pull people asunder faster than their ailments. Google, though, is offering a helping hand to people looking for new doctors with some new search tools.

Doctors can update their Google Business Profile to signal that they accept Medicare, offer online care, and speak in different languages — Spanish and American Sign Language are two of the 12 supported right now. Users will then be able to look up and filter down practicians as they see fit.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Google is typically the starting point for any research, so the more it can offer up front on an issue (at least the company figures), the better. Well, better than sinking too much time on all the various websites of private and public healthcare plus the government.

Speaking of Medicare, open enrollment is still going through December 7... just in case you need it.

Samsung Galaxy A73 leak tips 5G support and a major camera upgrade In a package that looks awfully familiar

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email