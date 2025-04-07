Summary Google Maps is using AI to remove scam content like fake reviews and illegitimate profile edits, taking down 240 million problematic reviews in 2024 alone.

AI identifies suspicious activity like paid five-star reviews from non-customers, blocking thousands of listings by bad actors and 12 million fake business profiles.

Incorporating AI into Google Maps ensures the service remains reliable by preventing rule-breaking listings and reviews.

Google Maps is leveraging AI to combat suspicious activity. Google shared today that it's been using AI tools to remove scam content from Google Maps, including illegitimate profile edits and fake reviews. As part of this effort, Google has used "advanced machine learning algorithms" to block or remove 240 million problematic Google Maps reviews from 2024 alone.

Google says it's using artificial intelligence to spot abuses in Google Maps, like paid five-star reviews from people who have never visited a particular business. It says that of 2024's 240 million blocked or removed fraudulent reviews, the majority were taken offline before they were seen by any users. Additionally, Maps caught more than 70 million edits to places on Maps that violated the service's terms — Google uses the example of a business changing its category from cafe to plumber as something that would arouse suspicion from its AI-based moderation.

Other AI-enabled Maps moderation includes the removal of 10,000 listings all managed by "a group of bad actors who impersonated real locksmiths to take over unclaimed Business Profiles and overcharge unsuspecting customers;" the blocking of more than 12 million fake business profiles; and restrictions imposed against nearly a million accounts that have violated Maps policies more than once.

AI improving a core Google service

Google's been all about incorporating AI into its products and services for the past couple of years. Leveraging AI behind the scenes to improve Google Maps is a particularly good application of the tech — preventing rule-breaking listings and reviews helps ensure the service remains usable, which is arguably more valuable than Gmail being able to help you compose an email.