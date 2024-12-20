Summary Google is developing an AI-powered tool for Chrome to detect and block advanced online scams.

This feature is similar to Microsoft's AI-powered scareware blocker in Edge to combat phishing and fraud.

The new feature utilizes on-device AI to analyze websites, safeguarding users' credentials from cyber threats and scams.

Cybercriminals are undeniably getting crafty, using search engines to push fake websites that steal personal and financial information. To fight back, Google appears to be brewing up an AI-powered tool for Chrome to shield users from advanced scams and online fraud.

Reliable tipster Leopeva64 recently spotted an experimental Chrome Canary feature hinting that Google is resorting to AI to analyze website content and flag scams (via Android Authority). This move lines up with Microsoft’s rollout of a machine learning-powered “scareware blocker” in Edge to tackle phishing and fraud.

Leopeva64 says the new "Client Side Detection Brand and Intent for Scam Detection" uses an on-device LLM to analyze web pages, checking their branding and intent. This will presumably keep users safe from security threats while ensuring their credentials stay offline and out of Google’s AI training.

Microsoft Edge already has a similar feature

It looks like Google is taking a page from Microsoft’s playbook. The tipster spotted a “scareware blocker” in Edge’s settings in early December. It also uses AI to catch tech scams but comes switched off, so you’ll need to dig into the settings to turn it on.

The latest Chrome discovery comes right after the FBI warned that criminals are using generative AI to pull off bigger and more convincing scams. AI helps them improve everything from images to text, making fake websites look almost identical to real brands. While old-school methods of spotting fraud still work sometimes, AI-generated content is getting so good it’s tough to catch, even for the most careful users.

By running the analysis directly on user devices, Google hopes to tackle privacy concerns that come with cloud-based solutions. This move fits right in with Google’s push to boost online security, like its new feature that warns users about shady shopping sites. While this new AI scam detection feature is still in the experimental stage, it’s unclear when (or if) it will make its way into the stable version of Chrome.