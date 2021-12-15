You can say Google has been the homepage of the Internet for as long as most of us can remember. While it has become the big tech giant that has branched into pretty much every aspect of our digital lives, Google Search is still at the core of the Google ecosystem, and if you're using it on your computer, you'll be glad to know that the company is working on giving its web search experience a new lick of paint — with a few extra animations.

This new UI, as reported by 9to5Google, takes a more simplistic approach to things. It gets rid of the pill-shaped search bar, instead favoring a cleaner-looking field separated from search results by a horizontal line. On the animation front, the Google logo transitions from its fully typed out form to the familiar multi-colored G icon when clicking the search bar, with recent queries expanding below it.

Image credits: 9to5Google

Otherwise, this is a really subtle change. Functionality is identical — we still have our typical shortcuts for images, news, videos, and more, and there's also our usual voice and clear buttons. We do seem to have at least one functional addition to this design: there's a new "People also search for" section in the search dropdown, suggesting other search terms that might be related to what you're looking for.

This new design is currently in testing, and it's unclear when and if this will be rolling out more widely. If you want to try it out, the original coverage mentions that you might be able to get the new design to show up by accessing Google Search in incognito mode — although, in our testing, that didn't do the trick. You might have better luck than us, though.

