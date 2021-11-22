No, this is not the 'Offers & notifications' section you may have heard of

It looks like the Google Play Store is getting an additional bottom bar shortcut. As spotted by 9to5Google, the company is testing to add a new Offers tab to the marketplace, but it's separate from the existing Offers & notifications section in the account switcher.

Currently, the app consists of four tabs 一 Games, Apps, Movies, and Books. Only a Play Pass subscription will give you an additional shortcut in the bottom bar. In the screenshots, the Offers tab can be seen in the middle as the third icon. While there is an option to check Offers & notifications in the current version of the Play Store, the new Offers tab will bring up carousels with games' or apps' cover images, complete with details and the end date of the deal. These offers all seem to be limited-time specials or paid apps going free for a limited time.

Left to right: Current tabs; current Offers & notifications section; new Offers tab

The current Offers & notifications section can be accessed by tapping on your profile picture on Play Store. In contrast to the new Offers, the existing one only brings up a heavily curated list of offers. If there are none, it also offers to add a promo code, if you've got one.

The new Offers tab is not widely available to users yet. It is still unclear if it's in limited testing as the report says there has been only one instance of the feature spotted so far. If the new section goes live in the near future for everyone, the addition will make it easier for app and game developers to push their offerings directly.

Google has added a bunch of new features and UI tweaks to the Play Store over the past few months. The marketplace received a Material You makeover for devices running Android 12, and it also gained the ability to download apps for Wear OS and Android TV/Google TV. More recently, the company was found removing the 'last updated' section from app listings. The new Offers tab is just the latest tweak in line.

