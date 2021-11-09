Thanksgiving and Black Friday are creeping closer and closer, and many companies and stores are already ramping up their marketing around the annual price drop event. As such, Google has just turned its online store into a sneak peek carousel, with a big countdown and banner proclaming that its Black Friday deals will start on November 18, and the company is sports enough to give a sneak peek at what we can expect ahead of time. If you're looking at any of the products right now, you should definitely hold on to your wallet for just a few more days.

There's something for everyone among the deals listed. If you're interested in a great midrange phone, the Pixel 5a hasn't been discounted all that much yet, and Google will offer $50 off, allowing you to get the device for just $399. For those of you who need more smart speakers and displays in their house, Google has you covered. The 2nd gen Nest Hub will be a steal at half off for only $50 (though this is not the first time it's available at this price), while the excellent Nest Audio will be available for its new all-time low of $60. And if you'd like to extend your Wi-Fi while at it, be sure to check out the Nest Wifi router and a Google Assistant-equipped satellite for just $180 ($90 off), which is cheaper than anything we've seen yet. Google's smart home and security deals are also nothing to scoff at, with $30 to $50 off.

Phones

Pixel 5a with 5G: $399 ($50 off from $449)

Assistant devices

Nest Wifi router and point: $179 ($90 off from $269)

Nest Hub (2nd gen): $49.99 ($50 off from $99.99)

Nest Audio: $59.99 ($40 off from $99.99)

Chromecast

Chromecast with Google TV: $39.99 ($10 off from $49.99)

Smart Home

Nest Cam (Outdoor or indoor, battery): $149.99 ($30 off from $179.99)

Nest Doorbell (battery): $129.99 ($50 off from $179.99)

Nest Cam with floodlight: $229.99 ($50 off from $279.99)

Nest Thermostat: $99.99 ($30 off from $129.99)

While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro aren't listed as part of the sneak peek, we wouldn't be surprised if Google ended up reducing their prices, too. Historically, the company has usually discounted its newly launched flagship phones right then, only a few weeks after releasing them ahead of Black Friday. This was usually a point of contention for those who pre-order, but with this year's audio deals (in the US and in Europe), this shouldn't be as much of an issue.

We'll update you once the deals go live, but to be sure, mark November 18 on your calendar and check back in with us and the Google Store.

