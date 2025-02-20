Summary The latest Google Messages beta reveals a revamped search interface with subtle but useful tweaks.

Square buttons are out, pill-shaped ones are in, with a two-column layout and card-style search results for a cleaner look.

Results now show links in rounded bubble-style boxes, adding to the modern aesthetic.

Google has been giving its Messages app a bit of a glow-up lately. The tech giant is already experimenting with some welcome changes, like moving the text box into a pill-shaped bar and adding a fresh animation when you expand messages. Now, Google is tinkering with the search interface, tweaking things to make it even smoother and more user-friendly.

Android Authority dug into the newest Google Messages beta (version messages.android_20250218_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic) and uncovered a revamped search interface. The outlet managed to activate it, spotting a handful of small but noticeable tweaks. Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the new design.

Google Messages’ handy filtering system makes it a breeze to sift through your message history. These filters are a game-changer for digging up specific texts in long chats, especially when you’re juggling tons of contacts and threads. Whether you’re narrowing things down by sender, read status, starred messages, SIM card, media, links, or other options, the filters make finding what you need way faster and easier.

Google Messages filters are making searching easier with a fresh layout

The search giant now seems to be giving the Messages search interface a fresh look with some notable tweaks. For starters, the search filter page is getting a makeover; square-ish buttons are out, replaced by pill-shaped ones laid out in two columns. Plus, search results now pop up in a card-style layout, ditching the old list format for something cleaner and less cluttered. If these changes go live, searching through messages should feel way more organized and intuitive.