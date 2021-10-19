According to a new report, Google is hopeful that the Pixel 6 series will help it roughly double its smartphone sales in 2021. The Mountain View company only produced 3.7 million phones last year, but it has apparently ordered 7 million units of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so it’s optimistic about the success of its latest flagships.

This doesn’t take into account that Google has also asked for around 5 million Pixel 5a devices to be manufactured. Put it all together and we have a bullish Google that’s aiming to sell more smartphones over the next year than ever before. It’s worth noting that sales numbers for 2020 will have been hit hard by the pandemic and the modest Pixel 5, but this still represents an aggressive ramping up of production. 2019 was Google’s best year for Pixel shipments, but that was still only around seven million units in total.

Google clearly sees an opportunity to upset Apple’s cart in the face of some of the most iterative iPhones in memory. Even so, Apple still thinks it can sell around 80 million iPhone 13 models this year alone. It will also be interesting to see how Google’s latest models can compete with Samsung and Xiaomi, two of the biggest winners since Huawei’s fall from grace.

The report comes from Nikkei, via The Verge, and also claims that Google is working on a new Pixelbook laptop, possibly using its own chips. We heard last month that Google could be looking to design custom silicon for Chromebooks as well as phones, so it’s no surprise to hear that it’s possibly readying new hardware to go with it.

With the Pixel 6 series launching today and reviews sure to follow soon after, we won’t have to wait long to find out what Google’s Tensor SoCs are made of. The performance of Google’s first custom smartphone chipset will have a large impact on whether or not the company can meet its sales goals, so we’re dying to see how the Pixel 6 stacks up. Tune in for all of our coverage later on today.

Google Lens zooms to 1 billion Play Store installs That's a lot of QR codes being scanned

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email