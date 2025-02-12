Summary If you lost Google Photos prints or photo books in the LA fires, you can get them replaced at no cost.

Normally, Google Photos lets you turn digital memories into prints, books, and canvas keepsakes—starting at $0.18 per print. Now, fire victims can replace theirs for free.

YouTube will also offer production spaces to creators affected by the fires once its LA office reopens.

In the wake of the devastating wildfires that ravaged the Los Angeles area, tech companies stepped up big time to help with recovery, throwing millions into relief funds and offering essential support. Google, for its part, pledged a $15 million donation to local groups. But it didn’t stop there—the company is also helping people rebuild something priceless: lost photo albums and printed pictures.

In a recent community post, Google highlighted the heartbreaking losses people faced after the fires, especially when it came to personal photos and the memories tied to them. Knowing how much those moments mean, Google is stepping in with a free program to replace any Google Photos canvas prints or photo books that went up in flames.

If you’re a Google Photos user hit by the fires, you’ve got a couple of ways to get your photos back. As per the community post, you can either log in from another device to grab your backed-up photos and videos, or reach out to Google support to get lost print orders replaced at no extra charge.

Google's relief efforts for LA fire victims

Google and its charity arm are all in when it comes to helping with wildfire recovery. They’re dishing out grants, matching employee donations, and pitching in directly with company funds. The search giant is also using tech like Google Maps to share key information, like where the fire zones are.

For a while now, Google Photos has been letting users turn their digital snaps into real-life keepsakes in places like the US. You can create photo books (starting at $15), grab single prints (as cheap as $0.18), or go big with canvas prints (from $25). If you’re curious about sizes, finishes, or other details about your photo book replacement, just contact Google Support, and they’ll fill you in.

On top of Google’s $15 million donation to relief efforts, YouTube is stepping up to help creators hit hard by the fires. Once their LA office is back up and running, they’re offering up their production spaces to those in need. Plus, it's preparing some community events to help people heal and reconnect after everything they’ve been through.