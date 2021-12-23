Even with its availability limited to a select group of markets, Google has struggled to fulfill all Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro orders. The initial pre-order rush for the phones was enough to crash the company's online store, with the shipping times slipping well beyond a month. While things have slowly improved since then, they're far from ideal. Many customers who ordered the new Pixel in late November or early December from the company's online store received an estimated delivery date around Christmas Eve now report their shipment has been delayed. To make up for a pretty sour gift, Google is offering $100 in store credit to affected shoppers.

The company is sending emails apologizing to affected customers in the US who won't be getting their hands on the Pixel 6 before Christmas. To make up for the disappointment and not living up to its "high standards," Google is handing out $100 in Google Store credit that will be automatically applied to their account. The store credit is valid for a year, expiring on December 21, 2022. Additionally, any amount paid for expedited shipping is also being refunded.

Going by the reports on Reddit, the delayed shipping notices are mostly being sent out to customers who placed an order in late November or early December. The revised shipping date now stands at December 28 for most orders, though there's no guarantee it won't be delayed again. Customers also have the option of canceling their order if they'd rather buy a different Android device — though, with only two days left before Christmas, it'll be tough to find a new phone in time anywhere online.

If you were hoping to receive your new Pixel before the holidays, the email is bound to disappoint you. But the $100 store credit from Google is a nice gesture to make up for the delay, and you can use it to buy a 2nd gen Pixel Stand.

Thanks: Lu

Oppo Find N hands-on: Samsung's head start means nothing The foldable race is still on

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email