Summary A US judge has ruled that Google is an illegal monopolist in the online advertising technology sector, specifically the markets for publisher ad servers and ad exchanges.

This ruling follows a previous decision where Google was found to be an illegal monopolist in the US search engine market, raising the possibility of significant remedies like the divestiture of its Ad Manager.

The court has ordered Google and opposing parties to submit a joint schedule to discuss potential remedies, while Google also faces ongoing antitrust scrutiny in the UK and another upcoming trial in the US concerning the divesture of its Chrome browser.

In a major blow to Google in the US, the tech giant has been ruled as an illegal monopolist in some areas of the online advertising technology landscape.

The ruling, which comes as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's one of many antitrust cases against Google, was made by Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

This comes roughly nine months after the tech giant was ruled an illegal monopolist by a US court for its anticompetitive search engine dominance practices.