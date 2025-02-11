The last few Google I/O conferences have been more about AI than anything else, but the annual tech summit in Mountain View is still one of the most important days in Android — at least, from a software standpoint. Those AI features are becoming more and more central to the mobile experience, and with Google's accelerated timeline this year, we might even hear a lot about Android 16 at I/O 2025.

The Google Developers account on Twitter/X shared a link to the 2025 Google I/O puzzle today. If and when the Android community cracks the code, we will learn the exact date for Google's annual conference.

Prism Shift is a puzzle game that hearkens back to a 90s PC classic

Much like last year's teaser, this is a puzzle game with simple mechanics, but things get significantly more complex as you go. This year's game is titled Prism Shift, and like the old PC game Dweep, you have to position mirrors and other objects in specific orientations to guide a laser to the end goal.

To add another wrinkle, there's a Gemini button (or, at least one that uses the AI starburst icon) that takes you to a Bonus Worlds menu, which invites you to "Solve riddles to earn tokens and unlock more worlds." At this point, we're still unsure what extra information, if any, the bonus worlds might unlock.

Close

In a separate post, the Google for Developers account shared a video with some pointers to get you started, though these tutorials are also shown within the game as you go:

The game map shows a total of eight worlds, though seven of them are locked to start. So far, it seems that, as you progress, you open up additional laser colors with different attributes, with the first few being red, green, and blue.

We're still toying with it, but it seems like this year's game might take a bit longer than usual to solve, especially when you factor in the Bonus Worlds and what they might reveal. For reference, last year's puzzle was solved a few hours after it was released, so there's hope that we might get an I/O 2025 date reveal today.