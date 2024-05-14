The day's finally upon us: Google's 2024 I/O conference kicks off today at 10 AM Pacific/1 PM Eastern. Despite the event being mere hours away, we actually don't know exactly what's in store for us at the two-hour keynote presentation. To that end, we thought it'd be fun to compile some of our best guesses — along with some slightly longer shots — into a little game to play as we're all watching. Welcome to Google I/O bingo.

How to play Google I/O 2024 bingo

Check boxes off as you watch the keynote

The rules are simple: we've arranged 24 topics Google presenters could mention during the I/O keynote on a standard bingo card (see below). To play along, print out or take a screenshot of the card, and as each topic is mentioned, check off the appropriate square. To "win," you must get five squares in a row: horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. Filling each of the four corner squares (plus the free space in the center) also counts.

If you'd prefer a randomized card with the same topics listed, you can play along at this link. (Note that there aren't any prizes for winners — aside from the satisfaction, of course.)

What's in store at I/O 2024?

We're still not totally sure

We chose a mix of topics that will almost certainly come up during the keynote, plus some others that seem a bit less likely. Google is all but certain to dedicate a few minutes of its presentation to the Pixel 8a, which was officially announced last week. You can also bet your bottom-dollar AI will feature prominently in the stage show.

Other topics seem likely, but not guaranteed. We're pretty sure someone will mention Google's sustainability efforts, for example; we'd also be surprised if the keynote came and went without mention of buzzy features like Circle to Search and Google's Find My Device network. But others seem less likely, but still within the realm of possibility. Google could potentially tease the Pixel 9 series, for example, or the Pixel Watch 3.

Planning to tune in to the big show? Grab your card and play along!