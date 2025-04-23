Summary Google I/O 2025 to focus on AI, Android 16, web, and cloud.

Android XR could see more of the spotlight as it is set to power next-gen products.

The event will take place on May 20 and May 21, 2025.

Google I/O is a pretty big deal if you're someone that's in the tech space. Even as someone that is just mildly interested, there's a lot of great information that's shared at the event, giving a preview of what's to come with all of Google's products and services. For the past couple of years, Google has really been focusing on enhancing its AI efforts, adding Gemini to as many products and services that will accept it.