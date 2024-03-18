Google's annual developer conference is inching closer. The company has announced the dates for Google I/O 2024. While we don't know much about Google's plans for its big show, we have some expectations and educated guesses about what we will see. If last year is anything to judge by, Google will introduce more generative AI features powered by Gemini, and we may hear a word about Android 15. There could also be a hardware launch or two, with the Google Pixel 8a a hot candidate for a May reveal.

When will Google I/O 2024 take place?

Since its inception, Google I/O has taken place in May, with three exceptions. The event was pushed to June in 2012 and 2014 and canceled in 2020. Keeping with the usual mid-May slot, Google announced the event will take place on May 14, 2024.

As always, Google released a fun little puzzle game to get the public to figure out the date. This year, it took a few hours until the date was revealed. The puzzle involved creating pathways for a marble, with increasingly more elements like rotating puzzle pieces and buttons.

What to expect at Google I/O 2024?

While Google I/O is only a short while away, we still don't know much about what Google has in store for us. Since it's a developer conference, it always covers topics for people who develop apps and websites. At the same time, the event has become more accessible to consumers in the past one and a half decades, with Google launching big moonshot projects like Google Glass and many of its devices.

We could see the Google Pixel 8a, but not much more

The Pixel 8a rumor mill is in full swing, and we've even seen some renders of the upcoming midrange Google phone. We've even heard that it's supposed to be more expensive than its predecessor, making the full Google Pixel lineup less accessible. Like in previous years, the Pixel 8a looks set to follow the same design language established by the flagship Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, just a tad smaller. Google has announced many of its budget phones at Google I/O in the past. Given that there is so much information available about the Pixel 8a, we wouldn't be surprised if this was the case this year.

We don't think Google will introduce more hardware beyond the Pixel 8a. The Pixel Fold 2 rumors and leaks have only recently started to pick up the pace, indicating that it's further away than the first Fold, which was officially revealed at Google I/O 2023. We're not unhappy about this, either. This gives the Fold 2 the chance to launch with Google's next processor, the Tensor G4, which should also be in the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

We also haven't heard any news regarding a Pixel Tablet 2, with only some mentions of the device's codename on the internet. We wouldn't be surprised if Google teased the Pixel Tablet 2 at this year's Google I/O, but we're not expecting a launch in the next few months.

There will likely be AI, AI, AI

Google responded to ChatGPT's overnight success by pausing and then pushing as much generative AI as possible to see what stuck. Now, we have a better idea of Google's strategy. The company is all-in on its generative Gemini model, which powers its chatbot and Samsung's Galaxy AI features. Google is reportedly talking to Apple about lending it a hand with generative AI features for iOS.

It's possible that Google will talk about some of these collaborations and some of the tools it made available to developers at the conference. If the Apple deal goes through, we'll likely wait until Apple's WWDC developer conference in June to hear more.

At the same time, Google worked on bringing AI to more of its apps and services. Among them is the Gemini chatbot, which has the same name as the underlying model, which is out to replace Google Assistant. It's capable of answering more questions than Assistant was ever able to. Still, it needs to work on its accuracy and falls back to Assistant for simpler tasks like "turn off the lights." We might hear more about the transition plan at Google I/O, including what will happen to existing Google Assistant home devices.

Beyond that, Google will likely reveal more new AI features. We could see a newer, better version of Gemini, more on-device capabilities for the Pixel 8 Pro, and broader availability across other Android manufacturers.

We could get a glimpse of Android 15

While Google will launch the first Android 15 Beta in April, we wouldn't be surprised if it kept a few features under wrap for Google I/O to announce them with more fanfare. That's the strategy Google has followed in the last few years, with Android 14 being the exception. Last year, the keynote was focused on AI so much that the company barely found time to talk about its new OS. Given that this is the second year that Google will likely focus on AI, we wouldn't be surprised if it opened up space for more topics.

Google I/O 2024 isn't too far away

Google I/O 2024 may not be as exciting as Google I/O 2014, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Back then, the company showed off its redesigned Android Lollipop with its coherent Material design language, its WearOS predecessor Android Wear, Android TV, and Android Auto. This year's Google I/O will still give us a glimpse of what Google has planned for the future, even if it may mean more generative AI in even more places. In the meantime, stay tuned for all the leaks that are bound to come before May 14, 2024.