You can expect to learn more about Android 15, ChromeOS, Wear OS, and more.

The main focus will be on software and services, but hardware could also make a surprise appearance.

We're just a few weeks away from the start of Google I/O 2024, and while there will be eager eyes in the audience waiting to see what new hardware will be announced. But first and foremost, this event is a developer conference, so while Google may drop some new devices, you can expect the bulk of the event to be dedicated to software and company's future ambitions.

With that said, we're now getting a sneak peek of what's to come, as Google has released the session schedule for the event, giving us insight into the type of things that will be talked about (via Mishaal Rahman). Over the years, the event has expanded, covering a wide range of subjects, with focuses on cloud, mobile, web, and more recently AI.

Lots of software and some hardware

As far as some of the things that we can expect, you can bet we're going to get to hear about Android 15, ChromeOS, and Gemini. Furthermore, we are going to see a glimpse of the brand's wearable future with a session dedicated to Wear OS. Of course, these are just a small sample of what's to come, and if you're interested, you can check out the full session schedule.

In addition to the above, this year's I/O should debut the brand's latest mid-range handset, the Pixel 8a. Furthermore, we've recently been hearing rumblings that Google may "reintroduce" the Pixel Tablet at the event as well, this time as a stand-alone device with accessories in tow. For the most part, these devices could be quite exciting and are ones to look out for.

Those hoping to see the brand's next generation Pixel devices will most likely need to wait. As new Pixel handsets are usually announced at a separate event that takes place later in the year. It's at this same time that we are also likely to see the Pixel Watch 3. These devices will no doubt be quite exciting, but as stated before, there's still some time to wait for them.