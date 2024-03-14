This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Every year, Google teases the biggest event in Android with a puzzle — when (or if) the community solves it, the date for that year's Google I/O conference will be revealed, giving us a precise time to expect the developer-summit-turned-media-extravaganza in Mountain View. Like speculation around Android's next desert codename or its hidden Easter egg and mascot, it's a fun tradition with low stakes that we can't help but take way too seriously.

We don't have much to go on at the moment, but Google has set its I/O 2024 puzzle page live and is urging us to "Twist, turn, and teleport" our way to an answer. The puzzle itself looks like a colorful line art version of Monument Valley, with platforms you can turn, shuffle, or slide to redirect a globe around an MC Escher-style obstacle course.

In total, there are 15 mini-puzzles that need to be solved in a linear progression, meaning you have to figure out the first one before you can unlock the second, and so on. The first puzzle is easy enough, consisting of a few squares with bends that you need to place in the right spots to connect the start and finish lines. But the second puzzle introduces a new mechanic with circular pieces that can be clicked or tapped to change the direction of the bend — which sounds like it might make things easier, but with the extra wrinkle of omnidirectional curves, the possibilities for placement grow exponentially.

Source: Google

We're still digging in and monitoring Twitter and Reddit for clues, but let's be honest — nobody here at AP is solving this thing, so we'll keep an ear to the ground and update this page if one of the true puzzle-solving geniuses out there makes any progress.