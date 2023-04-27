With Google I/O less than two weeks away, the tech giant is expected to reveal new devices, detail the forthcoming Android 14 update, and dive into AI announcements around products like Google Bard. With so many topics to tackle, it might be overwhelming trying to figure out when to tune in. To make things easier for those who are interested, Google released the schedule for I/O 2023.

The program divides the lineup into four different categories: mobile, web, AI, and cloud. Google will kick off the conference with a general keynote on May 10 at 10 a.m. PDT before it expands into a plethora of smaller presentations for more niche topics.

Each section features multiple keynotes with a brief overview of the topic as well as an indication of who will present. While some, like the official Android 14 reveal, might attract a larger crowd, others are much more specific in nature and will likely only be useful for developers.

Beyond revealing what each keynote will cover and who will present, the schedule is light on, well, the actual timing of each presentation. Previous iterations of I/O spanned over multiple days, but this year's edition will only last a single day. Considering that information, multiple keynotes could happen simultaneously given that not every presentation will be targeted at everyone.

This year's I/O schedule gives us a taste of what to expect from the software side of things, but Google could also sneakily reveal some new hardware like the much-anticipated Pixel Fold and the budget-friendly Pixel 7a.

If Google I/O 2022 is anything to base ourselves on, we might very well see the aforementioned devices revealed for the first time. Last year's conference saw the announcement of the Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro, and the Pixel Watch, while briefly teasing the arrival of the Pixel 7 series which was formally announced later that year.