Every year, Google holds its big annual developer conference in May. Despite the focus on the developer community, the company has historically used the conference for product announcements and usually reveals what it’s working on for the next big Android version — Android 13, in this year’s case. But the company has also used the conference to introduce new hardware, be it Pixel phones or Nest devices, and this year, we might even be in for some surprises like the long-rumored Google Pixel Watch or the Pixel Fold.

There will also be lots to learn for developers, with in-depth sessions on new and established development tools and tricks, so no matter if you’re an enthusiast or a developer, the keynote and some individual programs are definitely worth tuning into.

When is Google I/O 2022 taking place and how can you sign up

Like always, Google I/O is taking place in May — May 11 and 12, 2022, to be exact. Google announced as much as part of its annual puzzle that proved to be extremely difficult this time around, adding a musical component that went too far for many. Shortly after it was solved, Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to make the dates official.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the conference is still largely a remote event, with Google saying that there will only be a limited in-person audience. We understand that it will be similar to last year, with mostly employees and a few partners able to attend the show live at the Shoreline Amphitheater.

The fact that the event is online does have the advantage that it’s more open to everyone around the world, with no separation between attendees on the ground and those tuning in from afar. Developers interested in taking part in the sessions are encouraged to sign up for Google I/O on the conference’s website to get the full experience. In the top right corner, there’s an option to sign in with a Google account. Google requires you to use the same account that is associated with your developer profile, and you also need to grant permission to access your profile information to proceed. Note that you can’t sign up with a Google account that isn’t tied to a developer profile.

Once you’re registered and the schedule is live, you’ll be able to sift through the program and pick and save what’s most important to you. You’ll also gain the ability to chat with others as part of the I/O Adventure experience.

This year’s virtual Google I/O is free for all attendees and open to everyone internationally, except for residents of embargoed countries. The keynote and subsequent sessions will be livestreamed but will also be available to watch later, in case you want to catch up. Google also promises “​​interactive experiences including virtual demos within I/O Adventure.”

What to expect from Google I/O 2022

While Google is usually pretty good at keeping the highlights of the show under wraps, there are always some things that are safe to expect or that leak ahead of time. This isn’t different this year, and thus, we’re expecting the company to launch a few products and make some announcements regarding Android 13.

Speaking of Android 13, it’s safe to assume that Google will announce the official start of the second beta release for the upcoming Android version, along with revealing more consumer-facing changes it’s planning to introduce with the new version of its mobile OS. While Android 13 testing is already well underway as part of the developer previews — we know quite a bit about Android 13 already —, Google usually waits until May to drop flashier features and snazzy design changes with a lot of fanfare.

Google could bring back the Pixel a series to the conference with the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 5a and 4a launched much later in the year, in August 2020 and 2021, respectively, but we suspect that this could have had something to do with supply chain issues stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. The first a series phone, the Pixel 3a, was introduced right during Google I/O 2019 in May, which planted it right in the middle of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4, timeline-wise. From all we know about the Pixel 6 so far, it seems likely that the phone could make its debut during Google I/O 2022.

The company could also use Google I/O 2022 to finally introduce its first first-party smartwatch, the elusive Pixel Watch. Both it and the Pixel 6a have already been spotted in a US carrier’s inventory list, and there are quite a few details to be extracted from the listing. Codenamed “rohan,” the Pixel Watch is supposed to come in gray, black, and gold, and given that said carrier has yet to sell non-cellular smartwatches, we presume that the smartwatch will also come with mobile connectivity. According to the latest rumors, it’s possible that Google will only tease the watch during its event, though, with a proper launch planned for later.

If we do see the Pixel Watch or at least get a teaser, Google might also introduce some more Wear OS features. The company dedicated quite some time to its watch operating system last year, when it revealed that it was working with Samsung on creating the latest update, Wear OS 3. If the Pixel Watch rumors pan out as correct, we’d presume that Google has a lot more in store for the wearable operating system.

Google has historically also used the I/O to introduce new Home and Nest products, and given that we’ve heard first rumors of a Nest Hub with a detachable tablet part running Android 13, we wouldn’t be surprised if the company introduced such a smart home device/tablet during the conference. However, we’re much less confident in this than all the other products mentioned.

While we haven't seen too many substantial leaks of the Pixel Fold so far and no firm launch dates, we still wouldn't entirely be surprised if Google would at least tease its first self-created foldable. After all, the company has recently released its big-screen, foldable-first Android 12L, which introduces better multi-window management and a taskbar for foldables and tablets. That said, we think the Pixel Fold might still be further out, so don't hold your breath.

Google I/O is always an exciting time for Google fans and developers alike, and if history is any indication, we're in for some neat Android 13 software announcements. We could even get to see some new hardware products like the Pixel Watch, the Pixel 6a, or the elusive Pixel Fold. Be sure to stay tuned for the developer conference.

