It's the much-anticipated post-I/O show and we're fizzed up with opinions about how we think Google's newest features and devices will play out to us and you, the user! Join Daniel, Ara, and our new co-host Will, as we explore the Pixel 6a, A.I.-generated summaries on Google Docs, a new Android tablet thing coming next year, and a whole lot more on the Android Police podcast!
3:59 | Let's talk about the non-Android, non-hardware stuff first. I know, I know. This is why we have timecodes.
- Google Search's recently introduced multisearch feature is about to get way more useful
- Google will give you more choice over the ads you see with My Ad Center
- You can now Look and Talk to Google Assistant on your Nest Hub Max
- Google announces AI-powered document summaries in Google Docs
17:13 | A few developments in and around Android...
- Android 13 Beta 2 launches today for Pixels and select third-party devices
- Google activated over one billion new Android devices last year
- More than 20 Google apps are getting tablet-centric updates
- Android Auto is almost ready for split screen mode as streaming video apps come to Automotive
26:00 | Alright, here's what you've been waiting for.
- Google Pixel 6a lands in July with Tensor in tow and a $449 price tag
- Google teases Pixel 7 & 7 Pro with redesigned cameras, new colors, and fall release date
- The Google Pixel Watch is official, and it’s coming ‘this fall’ alongside the Pixel 7
- Google's Pixel Buds Pro are arriving in July for $199 with ANC, multipoint, and Silent Seal for a perfect fit
- Google is making a Tensor-powered Android tablet, coming in 2023
- Google teases standalone AR glasses with an unknown release date
Some family notes: we want to thank Taylor Kerns for helping us launch the pod revival. He's still with Android Police, but has decided to step away from the mic. We're happy, though, to introduce Will Sattelberg as our new, permanent co-host. Meanwhile, Daniel will be off on paternity leave for the next couple of weeks, but we'll keep the seat hot — stay tuned and thanks for subscribing and rating the show, we appreciate it.
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com
Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0