From Pixel 6a to 7, Android Auto to Assistant, we talk through it all

It's the much-anticipated post-I/O show and we're fizzed up with opinions about how we think Google's newest features and devices will play out to us and you, the user! Join Daniel, Ara, and our new co-host Will, as we explore the Pixel 6a, A.I.-generated summaries on Google Docs, a new Android tablet thing coming next year, and a whole lot more on the Android Police podcast!

Got a thought about our pod? Rate and review it on your favorite platform. It'll really help us out. Thanks!

3:59 | Let's talk about the non-Android, non-hardware stuff first. I know, I know. This is why we have timecodes.

17:13 | A few developments in and around Android...

26:00 | Alright, here's what you've been waiting for.

Some family notes: we want to thank Taylor Kerns for helping us launch the pod revival. He's still with Android Police, but has decided to step away from the mic. We're happy, though, to introduce Will Sattelberg as our new, permanent co-host. Meanwhile, Daniel will be off on paternity leave for the next couple of weeks, but we'll keep the seat hot — stay tuned and thanks for subscribing and rating the show, we appreciate it.

Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0

The best budget Android phones for 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jules Wang (1353 Articles Published) Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry. More From Jules Wang