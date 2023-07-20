A Google account is the default choice for many when it comes to emails, maps, browsers, and other services, whether you're using an Android phone, a desktop PC, or a budget Chromebook. Most of us are okay with Google handling our data. But what happens to all that information after you're gone?

Google's strategy when dealing with death involves a tool called Inactive Account Manager, which manages your account when you can no longer operate it yourself. It's like a will but for your digital presence.

Inactive Account Manager kicks in only after Google notices that your account has been untouched for more than two years. It first sends you multiple notifications. If you don't respond, Google notifies your trusted contacts. For those who haven't set up Inactive Account Manager, Google deletes their accounts.

How to prevent your Google account from getting deleted

Setting up your Inactive Account Manager is a thoughtful way to prepare for the future. But you might also want to consider the present. What if you have an old Google account that's in danger of being deleted?

Why does Google delete old accounts? If a Google account has been inactive for at least two years, Google deletes the account and the data associated with it. That's because accounts that haven't been used for extended periods are more likely to be compromised since they might use old passwords. This leaves them vulnerable to spam and malicious actors. To prevent misuse, Google monitors accounts and looks for signs of activity, such as sign-ins and usage of Google's services.

And then there's also the fact that dead people aren't valuable to advertisers.

Here's how you can save your dusty old Google account from deletion:

Read or send an email from Gmail.

Use Google's services like Google Drive, YouTube, and Google Search.

Log in to a third-party app or service with a Google account.

Download an app from the Google Play Store.

What is Google's Inactive Account Manager?

When Google suspects that your account has been dormant for more than two years, it sends multiple notifications to your email address and the recovery email address, giving you a chance to save your account. But if your account remains inactive, Google shuts it down for good.

Google's Inactive Account Manager gives you one last chance to save your data, letting you dictate what should happen if your Google account has been inactive for more than two years. It's the digital equivalent of a neighbor checking in on an older person next door. If something's amiss, the neighbor alerts the authorities and notifies the next of kin.

Similarly, when you set up Inactive Account Manager, Google monitors your account for inactivity and checks with you a few times. If there's no reply, Google emails your trusted contacts and hands over your data to them.

Trusted contacts receive a notification after your account has been inactive for a specified duration. If you choose to share data with them, Google emails them a link to download the data. They can't log in to your Google account.

What happens if you don't set up Inactive Account Manager?

If you haven't set up Inactive Account Manager, your next of kin might have to jump through hoops to retrieve your data. Your loved ones can request data after you pass on. But this is an involved process that requires filling out a form and submitting multiple documents. To process the request, Google needs a scanned copy of the requestor's government-issued ID or driver's license and the deceased account holder's death certificate.

Setting up Google's Inactive Account Manager is a better alternative for managing your data after your death. The tool makes it easier for your family to retrieve important data like bank account and insurance details, photos, and videos from your Google account.

How to set up Inactive Account Manager

By default, Google accounts do not turn on Inactive Account Manager on account creation. You must set it up manually to control who has access to your data if you're incapacitated or after you die.

Sign in to your Google account and go to Google account settings. Click Data & privacy in the sidebar. Click More options. Select Make a plan for your digital legacy and click Start. Choose whether you want your Google account to be set as inactive after 3, 6, 12, or 18 months. Click Save. Add relevant details like your mobile number, email address, and recovery email address. Click Next. Click Add Person and enter the email address of the person you want to notify when your account becomes inactive. You can add up to 10 people. Click Next. Select which services you want the person to have access to. Click Next. Enter the person's phone number to verify their identity. Click Save. Click Set AutoReply to send a custom auto-reply message when your account becomes inactive. Enter your message and select Save. Click Next. Google allows you to delete your Google Account three months after it becomes inactive. To select this option, toggle on the button next to Delete your inactive Google Account. Click Review Plan to verify if the details are correct. Click Confirm Plan to finish setting up Inactive Account Manager.

How to disable Inactive Account Manager

You can turn off Inactive Account Manager if you no longer want your trusted contacts to access your Google account data posthumously.

Go to the Inactive Account Manager page. Select Turn off my plan under the Manage your plan section.

You can also change Inactive Account Manager details like the recovery email, auto-reply message, and more.

Go to the Inactive Account Manager page. To edit the details, click the edit icon. Update the details and click Save.

Tie up loose ends online

Google's Inactive Account Manager gives you full control over what happens with your Google account if you're incapacitated or after you pass away. However, considering Google's propensity for retiring its apps and services, it would be wise to have a fallback, like keeping a physical copy of your passwords and sharing it with someone you trust. It's also a good idea to safeguard your data by regularly backing up your Google account.