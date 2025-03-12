Summary Second-gen Chromecasts went haywire this week, frustrating users while first and third-gen models kept working fine.

Google says it identified the issue and is working on a fix, but affected users are still stuck waiting.

Users keep seeing ‘untrusted device’ errors, with outdated firmware getting the blame—but that might not be the whole story.

Earlier this week, second-gen Chromecast devices suddenly started acting up, leaving users frustrated and sparking a wave of complaints on places like Reddit. Interestingly, first and third-gen models seemed to work just fine, making the issue even more puzzling. Google has since stepped in, saying it has pinpointed the problem and is working on a fix, although those stuck with glitchy devices are still left waiting for a solution.

Google’s Nest support team has shared an update via its forums, saying it has finally tracked down the culprit behind the mess with second-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices. However, the team remains tight-lipped about the exact details for now. It's also sticking to its earlier advice against performing a factory reset, or you’ll brick your device for good.

Over the past few days, attempts to connect your phone to a second-gen Chromecast or Chromecast Audio have been a total headache, with constant 'untrusted device' errors popping up. The system blames it on outdated firmware, but that feels like only part of the story. Naturally, this has sparked rumors that Google might be quietly pulling the plug on these devices, which have been around for almost ten years now.

It’s Google’s fault, not yours

After some initial confusion, Google has admitted there’s a problem and says a fix is in the works. While the tech giant refuses to spill the beans on exactly what went wrong, early signs point to something on its end rather than anything users did wrong. So, fingers crossed, a server-side patch should sort things out soon.

While Google hasn’t given a clear explanation, the most likely culprit—based on the original reports from users—seems to be an expired certificate authority validation. This is a key security step that keeps unauthorized access and data breaches in check, and it needs to be updated regularly. The constant authentication errors suggest that the affected devices are failing these validation checks, which is why casting has gone kaput.