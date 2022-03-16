If you use the Google Home app to control your smart devices, you will soon enjoy a redesign that makes it easier to adjust volume, brightness and more. The update comes as part of version 2.49, which was spotted by 9to5Google. It has a description from Google that reads, “updated home view helps you adjust your devices with fewer taps.”

The major change in this update takes the form of tiles that replace the large device icons with new interactive elements. You can slide left or right on each of your gadgets to control volume or brightness without having to tap on the specific gadget. If you do tap, it will then turn your device on or off. The background will tell you the current state.

If you long-press on the device, you’ll then see the full controls for each gadget. Cosmetically, these new tiles also have rounded corners that are more in keeping with other Material You elements than the previous Google Home design.

You can see screenshots of the updated app above - thanks to Mishaal Rahman for providing these. The update has begun rolling out to Android devices, but Google says it may take a "few weeks" to hit your smartphone. It’s rolling out now to iPhone users as part of the version 2.49 update.

You will have to enter the Google Home app to get to these controls, but this new redesigned homepage should make it far easier for you to control your gadgetry in one place without having to tap through multiple menus to find each piece of smart home equipment. We already rank Google Home among the best smart home apps for Android, and this new update should make one of our top picks even easier to use.

