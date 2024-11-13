Key Takeaways The fall update for Google Home brings Gemini AI to Nest cameras, smart home tools, and wearables.

New integrations for Pixel Watch, Nest Cam, and Nest Doorbell for enhanced smart home control.

The Google TV update adds home controls, live camera feeds, and enhanced show information.

Google Home is arguably the best smart home ecosystem out there. It is about to get even better now that Google has announced a massive fall update for everything from your Nest speakers to your Google-powered TV , and everything in between.

The update brings Gemini AI to pretty much everything (via Google Nest Community). But there are also device improvements, smart home integrations, and better notifications on connected wearables. It is a big feature dump and affects every one of your Google smart home devices.

It's all about Google's Gemini AI model (of course)

Close

Source: Google

We knew Gemini and Nest were going to merge at some point, so AI camera search with Nest cameras comes as no surprise. Now you can search camera history with natural language queries, such as "Did someone deliver a package today?"

This feature is limited to Nest Aware Plus subscribers, and even then only some of them. But it shows the potential for the future of Nest cameras.

Gemini gets added to a bunch of other Google Home tools, as well. Home automation gets the AI treatment with a new Help Me Create tool, which uses Gemini to simplify routine creation. You no longer need to navigate multiple menus and solve complex logical riddles. Simply describe what you want in plain language, like "Turn on the Christmas lights outside, play my Holiday tunes playlist on the living room Nest speaker, and turn on the Christmas tree lights every night at sunset." Gemini will set it up for you.

The update also includes a new Google Home extension to the Gemini app. Now you can manage your lights, thermostats, and other smart home devices directly from Gemini.

Expanded smart home integrations for more control

It's not all AI. The fall update includes integrations with the Google Pixel Watch. Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell feeds are now viewable on your wrist. You can check who's at the door while you're out for a jog. The Pixel Tablet will also display Nest Doorbell notifications, with options for two-way talk and quick responses.

Google TV gets some more love, as well

Close

Source: Google

Google TV now includes home controls in a pop-out panel. You can access and control your smart home and check live camera feeds from the television just in case your Pixel, Pixel tablet, or Pixel Watch aren't around.

There is also a new enhanced overview feature for popular shows. This will give you more information about a show and should help you choose what to watch. It's not available for all shows or providers.

There are also a bunch of other features for your home devices, including:

Always on home controls on your Nest Hub.

Always on dream clock for Pixel Tablet.

Google Home favorites widget for Android devices.

Member access to let those you trust access smart home controls.

Improved media controls for the Google Home app.

This is a massive feature dump for smart homes. Google is already one of the leaders in smart homes . It just widened that lead significantly.