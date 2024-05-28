Summary A new widgets system for home screen has been discovered in the latest Google Home app update.

The widgets will provide quick access, so users can easily control their smart home products.

The feature is not live yet, and it's unclear when Google will roll this out.

It looks like controlling your smart home using your Android phone is going to get even easier if a newly uncovered feature manages to find its way to an official release. A new widget system has been discovered in the latest Google Home app update, which currently comes as version 3.18.1.4. Although the new widgets aren't ready for use yet, that's not going to stop us from getting a sneak peek at what it looks like and how it will operate.

The feature was uncovered by Telegram group Google News, giving those curious an in-depth look at the upcoming widgets that will hopefully make their way to devices soon. The outlet was also able to share some screenshots of the widgets in action, giving us an idea of how they look and can be customized.

Quick access controls via widgets are coming

Close

The widgets will not only allow users to control devices, but they will also allow users to control actions and automations as well from the home screen. Now, as far as how the widgets work, it looks to be pretty straight forward.

The outlet shares that when you add a widget to your home screen, you'll be prompted to choose the Google account associated with Home, and then you'll be able to edit your devices that you want to control. Furthermore, widget sizes can be adjusted, which means you'll be able to create the perfect set up on your home screen.

As mentioned before, those eager to try it out will have to wait just a little while longer. The feature looks to be ready to go in the latest app update, but could be awaiting activation on Google's side for it to start appearing on devices.

With that said, it's unclear whether this will find its way to the public and could even stay dormant for quite some time. Let's hope it arrives sooner rather than later.