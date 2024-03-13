Summary Google Home's web interface will soon support camera history and video playback.

Users can manage connected cameras, create routines, and download custom video clips through the browser interface.

Google has said Public Preview is coming to Google Home for web, but the implications of that change are currently unclear.

Introduced in 2022, Google Home's web interface has always been camera-focused, lagging well behind its mobile apps in terms of smart home functionality. But this week, the two are inching just a little closer to feature parity. Starting in "the next few days," Google says the Google Home web app is getting support for additional connected camera features, including in-browser video playback and history.

Accessible from desktop web browsers at home.google.com, Google Home for web lets you view live feeds from and manage your connected cameras, and create and edit smart home routines ("Automations," in Google parlance). Until this latest round of updates, though, it wasn't possible to view camera history or play back recorded videos. With camera history functionality, Home's web interface is getting a lot more useful for anybody using connected cameras in the Google Home ecosystem.

You'll also be able to download custom video clips from the browser interface to your computer. If you've got Nest Aware Plus, you'll be able to view your entire 24/7 video history from Google Home's web interface, and download custom clips of any length. The new features will work with any Nest-branded cameras that have been added to your Google Home setup.

More to try in Public Preview

Experimental features on web?

Google says that Google Home's web interface "will now support a version of Public Preview so you can try features before they are more broadly available." Google Home's web interface is itself currently in Public Preview — you have to join the Preview program to use it at all. As for features enabled by Public Preview, Google points to things like Google Home's web-based script editor that I tried in Public Preview months ago, and the ability to migrate older Nest cameras to Google Home — which rolled out last summer.

According to its blog post, Google will "continue to invest in the Public Preview program and bring more features your way to try" over time. These features will presumably eventually include new, web-specific functionality, but for now, it's not entirely clear how Public Preview is changing with respect to the Google Home web interface. We've reached out for clarification and will update this post if and when we get it.