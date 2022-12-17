The Google Home app has become increasingly cluttered over the years as it has grown in features to control more smart home devices — including additional support for devices under the company's Nest brand. To address this, Google announced a redesigned Home app, which was made available to members of the Public Preview program in October. The revamp also includes a Google Home app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, allowing you to control your smart home devices from your wrist. Following public feedback, Google is rolling out an update for the Google Home Wear OS app with performance improvements and simpler navigation.

This update to the Google Home app for Wear OS 3, still in testing, introduces a new list view that makes it easy for those who have smaller smart home networks to access and control their devices — think those who live in apartments or who are on short leases and the like.

It lets them directly see the status of a connected device and control it without having to navigate across the app to the room's device group where it's in. Given the small display size on smartwatches, fewer taps are always welcome and this change definitely help improve the overall user experience.

Google says the new list view will appear if you have 10 or fewer devices. Additionally, you can now control devices that are linked to you but not assigned to a home yet.

Besides the new view, there are speed and performance improvements that should make controlling your smart home devices faster.

These improvements are rolling out to members of the Google Home Public Preview program over the next few days. The company also encourages users to keep providing feedback as it helps to further polish the app.