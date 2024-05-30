Summary Google brings smart home controls and Google Wallet features to your wrist for a convenient on-the-go experience.

New updates allow users to easily access and control smart home devices through their smartwatch and make secure PayPal payments through Google Wallet.

While Wear OS has room for improvement, recent updates make upgrading or buying a smartwatch worth considering.

Smartwatches have grown in popularity over the last decade, and we’re finally at the point where multiple companies are able to provide solid on-the-go experiences across multiple operating systems. Whether working within the Android world or the Apple ecosystem, there’s no shortage of good options. Google’s smartwatch operating system received a major facelift in 2023 with Wear OS 4, which made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 last August. It continues to receive quality-of-life updates, and its recent improvements bring smart home controls and new Google Wallet features directly to your wrist.

Google released a multitude of new Android features today, and among them are two that directly relate to Wear OS. First, Google is adding a Google Home favorites tile and a complication that will allow users to quickly view and control their smart home devices through the smartwatch. Users will be able to swipe over on their watch face to unlock doors, quickly dim the lights or control any other devices that are connected to Google Home.

Additionally, users from the US or Germany that have set up Google Wallet for their smartwatch will now be able to make secure payments through their PayPal account, given that they’ve added it to Wallet.

There’s been a lot of effort put into Wear OS’ Google Wallet integration in 2024. In January, Wear OS users with watches running version 3.5 or above were able to start accessing boarding passes directly on their smartwatch. Thankfully, it’s not difficult to add or remove flight tickets, train passes and more to your Google Wallet account. What could become a bit more difficult nowadays is quickly and conveniently paying with Google Wallet on Wear OS, as after additional security measures were added for transit payments on Wallet as a whole, a Google-confirmed bug that requested a user’s PIN when making smartwatch transactions surfaced, which alarmed some people.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows for Google in the smartwatch world, though. Google Wallet is ditching support for older Android phones and smartwatches, and the app really isn’t as convenient as it could be on Wear OS. We think that Google Assistant on Wear OS is a mess of missed opportunities, and there is certainly room to grow. Regardless, if Google Home’s new tile or PayPal’s Wallet-on-watch news is enough to make you want to either upgrade or buy your first smartwatch, check out our list of the best Wear OS smartwatches of 2024.