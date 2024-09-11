Key Takeaways Google Home is working to add a much-needed Vacation Mode for enhanced security.

Specifics about how the feature might work have not been revealed, but an APK teardown managed to partially activate the functionality.

Separately, you can expect improved Matter device setup in Google Home — soon, you should be able to add Matter devices that have already been configured in a separate app without resetting them.

While there's a lot to like about the Google Home ecosystem and its powerful smart device controls, its interface and feature set have stagnated somewhat — but now, there's hope. An APK teardown explained by Android Authority's Pranob Mehrotra reveals yet another upcoming addition to the popular smart home app, and this time, it's one many users have been practically begging for.

Google Home finally adds a common security measure

Better late than never

Simulating human presence at home when you're actually far away is one of the most practical, security-forward smart home functions. At the moment, though, Google Home remains one of the few ecosystems without an automated Vacation Mode for theft deterrence. And forget trying to manually configure one; when Android Police's own Zachary Kew-Denniss tried, the process was a "nightmare." So much so, ZKD added, that "I gave up."

Thankfully, a dive into the code of version 3.23.1.3 of the Google Home app's code uncovered the existence of a Vacation setting in the Home and Away menu. The feature isn't as polished or ready for action as other additions, like integrated device search, discovered within the APK, but it's encouraging nonetheless. Details remain sparse, but expect the new mode to mirror the randomly automated lighting, music, and window blind activation that competing suites offer.

Expect better Matter device setup, too

Are we still doing Matter?

Despite its billing as, essentially, "The one smart ecosystem to rule them all," Matter hasn't exactly enjoyed the rapid, industry-spanning, experience-enhancing adoption many had hoped. Nonetheless, there are many great Matter-compatible devices, and as a whole, even Android 15 should improve interoperability and performance.

Close

The previous Choose a Device screen, vs. the upcoming one (Source: Android Authority)

Google Home will take its own step toward simplified setup, per an APK teardown report by Aamir Siddiqui. Currently, you need to perform a complete reset-setup cycle when migrating entire device collections to Google Home, or integrating with multiple controllers (such as Google's app and the various, more in-depth manufacturers' apps). New code spied in the APK gives you the option to "Link already setup [sic] Matter-enabled devices," which can only help the expansion of increasingly convenient, powerful Matter devices.

After a rocky several months, it's good news that Google's developing the features its often dedicated fans clamor for. At the moment, there are no definite release dates for these new options. Based on complexity and APK functionality, the improved Matter integration is likely nearing completion, but Vacation mode could be a bit further off.