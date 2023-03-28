Google teamed up with Brinks to create the Nest Secure alarm system back in 2017, but that partnership was dissolved and products were discontinued, with Brinks slated to end its monitoring service for the Nest Secure later this year. This had been a long time coming, which is why Google made a half-billion dollar deal with ADT almost three years ago, but we didn't see much out of the duo until earlier this year when ADT announced new Nest integration with its mobile app at MWC 2023. Now, Google seems to be back in the monitored home security market after a new product line has appeared on ADT's website.

ADT is now offering three DIY security systems that provide deep integration with Google Nest products (via 9to5Google). The first is a Starter Package that includes an ADT Smart Home Hub, a Nest Doorbell (battery), four contact sensors, two motion sensors, and an ADT yard sign and window stickers, all for an introductory price of $380 ($480 normally). Secondly, ADT's Premium Package adds a Nest Hub Max to the Starter tier for a $480 price tag ($580 when not on sale). But the most intriguing system is not a package at all.

ADT is also offering a Build Your Own system that starts with ADT's Smart Home Hub for $80. With this one, you can pick and choose which Nest products to add to your security system, and there's no shortage of options. The Nest Doorbell and Nest Hub Max are available, as are the regular Nest Hub, the Nest Cam Outdoor (battery), and the Nest Cam Indoor (wired). You can even get a Nest Wifi system, Nest Mini, or Nest Thermostat, so ADT's got virtually the entire Nest lineup here. This is in addition to ADT's own DIY security products like the ADT Keypad, Flood & Temperature Sensor, and Smoke Detector.

The ADT Smart Home Hub serves as a command center for all the Nest and ADT products you add to your security system, and you can manage them from the new ADT+ app. This also enables 24/7 professional security monitoring, though note that the video feed from any Nest products won't be viewable by ADT's security agents — they're only there to monitor alarms from the Hub and contact police if necessary.

Peace of mind comes at a cost, however. All packages require ADT's professional monitoring service to get the discounted hardware, which will run you at least $25/month. If you're getting any Nest products with video capabilities, you'll also have to add Nest Aware for $10/month on its cheapest tier. But if you were already paying for ADT monitoring, this could be a gateway to a smarter home — or vice versa, with Nest users getting a chance to expand their systems with professional security.