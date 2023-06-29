For years, the Google Home app has provided users with the convenience of creating and utilizing routines directly on their phones. Routines allow users to automate a series of actions, making it easier to manage various tasks and scenarios. The app allowed users to either run routines directly through Assistant on their phones or trigger them remotely on other devices. That option to run routines on other devices through Google Home seems to have been removed for some users with no explanation as to why.

Users on the Google Home subreddit have been having problems triggering routines on other devices with the app. According to reports, the options for external devices like the Nest Hub or Nest Mini speakers are simply grayed out if they're accessible at all, leaving users searching for answers and workarounds.

The Google Home app running on the new Pixel Tablet

This has happened once before in 2020, according to 9to5Google, where the same issue occurred. The ability to run routines on other devices was added back in a later update, which has users wondering if this will have a similar outcome. However, without an official statement from Google, we can't be certain whether this is a temporary bug that will be addressed in a future update or a deliberate removal of the feature.

Users should be cautious about fixes that require installing an older version of the app or a different app. These workarounds might not be permanent, and they could introduce other compatibility or security issues. It is better to wait for a statement or update from Google before taking matters into your own hands.

We have reached out to Google for a response and will update this article if we hear back.