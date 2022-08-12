Less than six months after changes to how toggles worked on the Google Home app, the company is looking at ways to improve the overall experience. Google has confirmed it is working on a "next generation design of the Google Home app" in a listing where it's looking for testers of the redesigned features.

Spotted by 9to5Google, this new redesign is being teased through product testing service Centercode. On the service, Google is looking for testers who can help refine the redesign before it's widely released. You can participate yourself if you have a valid smart home device and are happy to sign an NDA.

Those products are all Google Nest branded, including thermostats, Wi-Fi routers, speakers, displays, cameras, doorbells, smart locks, smoke alarms, or Chromecasts. The last thing to bear in mind is you have to be using the Google Home or the Nest app to control these products. If you want to become one of these testers, you can learn how to do so through Centercode.

What the redesign will include is currently unclear, but this sounds like it may be an overhaul of the current Google Home experience. Those big words from Google say it's the "next generation design," so we may be about to see some significant changes. During Google I/O 2022 back in May, the company revealed a change for Google Home on tablets that brought in more centered navigation, but that doesn't sound like it's a fundamental change like this teased update. Only time will tell, and it's likely to be a while until we hear anything official.