Google announced a long overdue full design overhaul for its Google Home app in October 2022. It comes with a Material You look, better controls for smart home appliances, and improved camera feed functionalities. The company promised to offer a preview program for this new Home release and gather early feedback from users to iron out any issues. This preview program is now finally live, and you can sign up for a chance to get in on it from your Google Home app’s settings.

To join the program, make sure you’ve updated your Google Home app to the latest available version and head to the settings menu. The option to join the preview program is available under the app’s Settings in the Public Preview section.

Note that even if you’re on the latest version, it might still take some time for this settings pane to become available to you. Even when you’ve successfully signed up, it might still take a few days or weeks until the new experience becomes available to you.

Google makes clear that the preview program is just that. It’s possible that the app doesn’t properly work for you or that you run into bugs and issues that haven’t been reported yet. In any case, it’s simple to switch back to the previous version when you need to, simply hitting a button in the app’s settings under Public Preview. It’s not possible to turn off or on individual features, though.

In the meantime, learn all about what you can expect in the new version of the Google Home app. You can look forward to a new media player, custom spaces for different activities and groups, and a better app design for Wear OS.