At I/O 2023 in May this year, the big G announced the public rollout of the revamped Google Home app. With a redesigned look, the new app features a customizable Favorites page with quick access to your selected devices. On Pixels, the Google Home app introduced a home panel that lets you jump right into device controls from the lock screen or Quick Settings panel. This panel debuted on the Pixel Tablet and was supposed to go live with the June 2023 Feature Drop for other Pixel phones, though it was nowhere to be seen so far. This is no longer the case now.

Google has seemingly commenced the public rollout of the new home panel with Google Home v3.3 (via 9to5Google). However, many users also report seeing the panel on an older version of the app. If your Pixel is running Android 14, the new home panel will roll out via a server-side push.

You can add your most frequently accessed smart home devices to the new home panel and quickly control them from your Pixel's lockscreen or Quick Settings. Most devices can be controlled without unlocking your phone. However, controlling some sensitive devices will require you to unlock the phone.

The home panel is linked to the favorites tab, so any devices you add, remove, or re-order are reflected in the other and vice versa.

Google beta tested the new Home app for over six months and actively paid attention to all the feedback gathered during the process. The new home panel further improves the app's usefulness, making key device controls easier to access. While the home panel is exclusive to the Pixel phones for now, its availability should expand to some of our favorite Android phones later this year.

In case you are not seeing the Google Home v3.3 update on the Play Store, manually sideload the APK from APKMirror.