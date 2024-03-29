Summary Google says it remains dedicated to updating older Nest products within Google Home, despite technical challenges.

In a Reddit AMA thread, managers of the Google Home and Nest team confirmed support for devices like the Nest Hello Video Doorbell is still in the works.

Other Nest cameras, dating back as far as 2015, are also expected to receive proper support in the Google Home app in the future.

If you were one of the first to buy a Nest Cam Indoor and you still use it, you may have already run into some frustration managing the device. Because of Google Home’s slow integration with Nest and its apps, older-generation devices can be more complex. As of 2023, the company has said it is working on making these products seamlessly accessible within Google Home. However, there have been few updates on the progress — until now.

As noted in a Reddit AMA thread, managers of the Google Home and Nest teams claim that the company is still working on bringing support to older-generation models of Nest cameras (via 9to5Google). This includes the Nest Hello Video Doorbell and other cameras dating back to 2015, but the age of these devices seems to be making the process technically challenging. No timetables were given, but the company says it remains committed to carrying out the task.

Given the wide array of products and services Google has to maintain, it’s not entirely surprising that this project is taking some time. However, the company doesn’t seem like it wants any of its Home initiatives to fall by the wayside. In 2023, a series of new updates to Routines were rolled out, which included new starters. The move gave users the option to set up new triggers, like temperature changes, to deploy preset automations. Pausing a show on your TV, for example, could be set as a trigger to dim the lights in the room. Google also enabled script editing capabilities for those who wanted to create their own custom triggers and starters.

Whether you want a fully automated abode or you’re just getting started with Google Home, knowing the company is continuing to make improvements might give you some assurance. It’s not unheard of for manufacturers to abandon support for products after time has lapsed. While Google has been known to leave some of its products behind, it’s kept up with ones like its Nest series — and that might be all you need to hear as you shop for your first smart doorbell or camera.