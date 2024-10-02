Key Takeaways The Google Home app might gain integration for Find My Device-compatible devices.

Some Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 3 report seeing these devices in the Google Home app.

Google might eventually also integrate item trackers that work with the Find My Device network into the Google Home app.

The Google Home app acts as a centralized hub for all your compatible smart home devices, making them easy to manage and set up automation. In recent years, its device support expanded to include support for Nest cameras to provide a more seamless and smarter smart home experience. Now, Google seems to be working on integrating Find My Device-compatible devices into the Google Home app as well.

Many Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 users on Reddit and one of our tipsters report seeing the devices in the Google Home app, though they appear offline. It seems they are showing up in Google Home through Find My Device, with the device settings page providing an option to unlink it from the network. One user also reported seeing their Find My Device-compatible Sony headphones in the Google Home app.

Android guru Mishaal Rahman was also tipped about this Find My Device integration in the Google Home app.

Unlike the original Pixel Buds Pro, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 support Google's Find My Device network. This allows you to track the earbuds even when they are in their case and not connected to your phone. It is also possible to individually track each earbud.

Like the Pixel Watch 2, you can track the Google Pixel Watch 3 through the Find My Device app. But unlike the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9, it does not support offline finding, so you can't track the watch if it runs out of battery power. Given that there are no differences between the Pixel Watch 2 and 3 in this regard, it's unclear why only the newer watch is showing up in the Google Home app.

Find My Device integration in Google Home for Nest item tracker?

Google is likely working on integrating Find My Device-compatible devices into Google Home. If so, item trackers that support the Find My Device network might also eventually start appearing in the app.

For now, though, it is too early to tell what Google plans to do with this merger and how it will pan out. The company might be working on this integration to prepare for the launch of its long-rumored Nest Locator Tag, its answer to Apple AirTags.

Thanks: Hamzah!