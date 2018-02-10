You just got a Google Home, and after unwrapping it and setting it up, you've asked about the weather, requested a few songs to play, and set a timer for five minutes to see how it rings. Now what?

With an advanced device like Google Home and the accompanying virtual assistant, Google Assistant, it can feel like you're not using it to its full potential. Every week brings new features and integrations that make it tough to remember all you can do with it. However, once you get in the groove, you'll find that Google Home offers a lot of functionality that can make your life and your day easier.

To help you get the most from your Google Home, this guide covers everything from smart home usage and voice commands to app functionality and voice recognition, along with other features found on the popular virtual assistant. While this article focuses on the Assistant that lives in your speaker, many of the features and options mentioned work just as well using the Assistant app on your Android or iPhone.

In this post, "Google Home" refers to Google Home speakers and all speakers with Assistant built-in. This includes the Google Home lineup and other great Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers.

What is Google Home?

It wasn't the first smart speaker to gain notoriety in the mainstream; that honor goes to the Amazon Echo. Still, Google Home has been one of the seminal devices driving smart technology. Depending on the device, Google Home is typically equipped with some high-quality speakers and an effective microphone, so it can play music and respond to voice commands.

The emphasis is on "smart" rather than "speaker," as the device is intended to be used as a vessel for Google Assistant, the virtual assistant powered by the search engine for which it's named. This assistant can do a lot, including answering questions, controlling your smart home, managing your day, and generally keeping track of your everyday life.

Google Home listens at all times. However, it won't search or respond to your voice requests until you say the magic words: "OK Google" or "Hey Google." This command prompts Google Home to respond to your voice commands and the device stops listening when you stop talking. The device is largely controlled by voice commands, but there are a few physical controls, including volume and mute controls, which are on the device or built into the interface of the speaker.

There are a few Google Home options. There's the Google Nest Mini, a small, entry-level speaker that costs $49. It works great as a satellite smart device or a beginning smart speaker. If you want a solid smart home experience, you'll want to upgrade. The next best speaker option is the Google Nest Audio for $99, which is a larger, high-quality speaker with booming sound and a better mic.

You can also opt for a smart display rather than a smart speaker. These are the same as the Nest Audio but have a display attached to the speaker, allowing you to visually see responses to voice commands, as well as hear them. The Nest Hub ($99) and the Nest Hub Max ($229) are the two options in this category, providing excellent sound as well as an improved visual experience.

What is the Google Home app?

The Google Home app lets you set up and manage your smart home hardware. It's available in the Google Play Store and App Store. Once the app is open, slide your finger from the left side of the screen toward the right to reveal the side menu, where you'll find Home control, More settings, and Devices.

Play your favorite music

Google Home is a speaker, and many people use it to play music throughout their homes. The speakers can be connected to each other to provide immersive sound through your home and can be connected to smart lights for an incredible listening experience. But how do you listen to music on a Google Home device?

As with most speakers, Google Home can work with Bluetooth, so you can connect your phone to the speaker for seamless listening. However, this would do a great disservice to the voice command functionality on Google Home, which makes listening to your music as easy as a simple "Hey Google, play Purple Rain by Prince."

Google Home is compatible with many music services, including Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, and Apple Music. All you do is open the Google Home mobile app and head to Settings to make one of them your default music streamer. This means your Google Home will always use this service first when you ask it to play music.

In addition to playing music based on the song names you suggest, you can ask it to play songs based on selected lyrics or ask it to stream playlists based on your interests.

Organize your day

Considering it's powered by Google Assistant, you'd expect Google Home to act as a personal assistant. The commands used to be pretty rudimentary, but now Google Home can organize your day with a wide range of features that can help you keep track of yourself.

The list of assistant features with Google Home is endless. You can check the weather, track your commute, hear your daily schedule, set timers, cancel alarms, check your front door, learn new recipes, listen to the news, read your email, get the football scores, set a restaurant reservation, and a lot more.

On top of all that, Google Home can recognize up to six voices and customize the voice command experience according to who is talking to it. This means that you can ask, "what is my schedule like today?" and Google Home won't list your roommate's chores or your partner's work meetings. You can also have Google Home respond with different voices to each profile, so you know who the device is responding to.

Teach Google Home to recognize your voice

If you bought your Google Home in the past four or five months, regardless of where you live, the first thing it asked you to do while setting it up was to teach it your voice. This is so that it recognizes you and gives personal answers tailored to your preferences. Voice Match is important in multi-user households, but it also matters if you live alone in case you don't want visitors to pry into your personal details.

If you want to retrain the voice model or invite other people to use your speakers, head to More settings, then tap Voice Match. Teaching your voice brings back the same screens above, whereas inviting new users shares a link to download the Google Home app. However, you don't need to use this to add more members.

If you have an open network or have shared your Wi-Fi password, anyone connected to your Wi-Fi network can join your Google Home by downloading the app, they don't need a link or invitation. There is no user management, even for the primary account holder. So, if you have several Google Home devices in your home, and someone adds themself to a couple of those, you won't see their name or email address, and you can't disable their access. That person must remove themself through the app on their phone.

Under More settings, you'll see your Google Home and Assistant devices. Tapping one of them there gives you the option to turn off Personal results, which is important if you don't want to any personal details revealed out loud by your speaker.

Your voice is linked to:

Your preferred Google Assistant voice (female Voice I or male Voice II)

Your calendar (though shared calendars are supported) and reminders

Your My day briefing

Your flights

Your work location for traffic info

Finding your phone

Your preferred Music service and Netflix profile

Your YouTube account

Your Google Photos library

Your Google Play audiobooks

Your shopping list (though it can be shared with others)

Your contacts for phone calls

Your payments, orders, and reservations

The things you've asked Assistant to remember for you

Your favorite sports team and color

Your Assistant Shortcuts

Your signed-in Assistant apps

Other members of the household can't access any of these, except in the case of music and video services for the main Home user and sometimes other members. Anyone, whether they're a guest at your house or a user you added to your Google Home, can play from your music account and watch from your video account.

There are some intricacies to how media is handled in a multi-user household and for guests. You can read about it at the Google Nest Help Center.

Your voice is not linked to requests about:

Home control smart home devices and scenes

Setting a timer

The weather

Traffic and directions

Nearby places

Cooking and recipes

Sports scores

Stock prices

Broadcasts (intercom-style functionality)

General info (facts, conversions, calculations, translations, definitions, and nutritional info)

In the case of questions that aren't dependent on Voice Match, any person in the household, including guests, can ask these questions and get answers. That means that any person in the house, Voice Match user or passing guest, can issue commands to some of your smart home devices.

Control your smart home devices from the Google Home app

In addition to the music-playing and day-organizing your Google Home can do for up to six people, Google Home can also manage and control your smart home devices. Whether it be security cameras, smart lights, thermostats, or dishwashers, Google Home can be voice commanded to turn them on, turn them off, or follow a schedule that can keep them operational for years.

If you're trying to customize or access these devices in the Google Home app, you'll find them under Home control. You'll improve your smart home experience by connecting your Google Home with all your devices, whether they be from Nest, SmartThings, Philips Hue, or any of the other options available to your smart home.

Which devices can Google Home control?

Not every smart home device can be in the Home control category. According to the developer documentation, these are the types of devices supported:

Cameras

Dishwashers

Dryers

Fans

Lights

Locks

Outlets

Refrigerators

Scenes

Switches

Thermostats

Vacuums

Washers

Google Home is compatible with most smart devices. If your smart device isn't on this list, it will likely be added in the near future.

Streamline your experience with shortcuts and multiple commands

As you get used to talking to your Google Home, you start thinking that some commands take a lot of time and that a few things could be done faster. There are two ways to speed up the process: multiple commands and Shortcuts.

Multiple commands

While it didn't at first, Google Home started understanding two separate commands linked with an "and." So you can say, "set the light to 50% and play my Slow Jazz playlist" when you're ready for some romantic times. However, you need to say the full command for each one, so "turn off the living room and bedroom light" won't work, but "turn off the living room light and turn off the bedroom light" will. Here's a thorough explanation of what works and what doesn't.

Shortcuts

Shortcuts let you create voice shortcuts to any command you want to make faster. You can make your own shortcuts in the Google Home app. Go to More settings, and then scroll down to Shortcuts.

Shortcuts are Voice Match-dependent. Shortcuts you set up on your account don't carry to other members of the household and not everyone can use them.

The app has a few popular shortcuts you can get inspiration from, but these are the three best uses of shortcuts:

Creating a faster way to talk to an Assistant app . Instead of saying, "ask X to lock the door," you could say "lock the door."

. Instead of saying, "ask X to lock the door," you could say "lock the door." Replacing multiple commands with one . For example, saying, "It's Christmastime" could be used to ask Assistant to turn on the Christmas tree and set a floor lamp to red.

. For example, saying, "It's Christmastime" could be used to ask Assistant to turn on the Christmas tree and set a floor lamp to red. Making Google say anything you want in response to a question. The "repeat after me" command has limitless possibilities. For example, as a joke, you could set up a response for when you ask, "Has Mia been a good girl?" Give the command, "repeat after me Mia has been a good girl today, maybe we should give her some candy." Since all of this is linked to your voice, only you get to ask Google, and you choose the sentence structure you want to elicit the response you want.

Customize the settings to fit the way you work

You'll want to get the most out of your Google Home. Go to the Settings tab to customize your experience and unlock convenient functionalities.

Here's how these settings will impact your Google Home experience.

Your personal preferences

Under More settings, go to Preferences to choose the weather temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit, change your Google Assistant's voice, and tell Assistant how you get around. You can also choose a voice, either the default female voice or Voice II, a male one. These are Voice-Match dependent, so, for example, you can get a male voice to answer you and a female voice to answer another household member on the same Home speakers.

Services settings and preferences

At the bottom of the More settings screen, you'll find a list of services you can control with your Google Home. These include linking your music and video services, choosing the preferred one if you have several, setting the pieces of your My Day news briefing, and the news sources you're interested in.

Another service is the Shopping list, which replaced Google Keep. The shopping list is great if you want access to your shopping list from wherever you are. Plus, it supports sharing and multiple lists.

If you have several calendars you'd like your Google Home to see appointments and events in, go to Calendar to enable them. For example, you can share a calendar with your family for your tasks and events. Enabling it lets Home tell you about them when you ask it. Even better, you can set that shared calendar to be the default one that events are created in, so when you ask Home to add an appointment, everyone sees it on the calendar.

Find fun stuff to do

Now that you're familiar with the intricacies of Google Home, it's time to get to the fun side of the equation. Whether you have a Home Mini, a Home Max, or something in between, you can get the most out of them in the same way, sound quality aside.

Use Google Home to create multi-room grouping for your smart speakers and displays

Any Google Home or Assistant built-in speaker is also a Chromecast speaker. So you can use it as a Chromecast and cast to it from any compatible app, without using voice commands if that service isn't supported on Home or if you don't want to shout at your speaker.

What's better is that pause, resume, stop, and volume commands work for casted audio, so you can use your phone to start something, then set it aside and control playback with your voice. Asking "What's playing" gets you an answer. And since it's a Chromecast inside, it can be grouped with other Chromecasts for multiroom listening.

Use the Google Home app transform your Nest devices into Bluetooth speakers

Google Home supports Bluetooth. When you go to My Devices and tap the overflow menu of a Google Home speaker, you'll find a Paired Bluetooth devices option. From here, enable pairing mode and then head over to the Bluetooth menu on a phone or computer and pair it. You can then listen to audio from a device or app that doesn't have cast capability.

Use Google Home to turn on white noise

Google Home has a built-in library of white noise and relaxation sounds. Say, "Help me relax" to start the sounds. You can ask for a specific genre of sounds by asking, "Play [x] sounds / white noise." Sounds include relaxing, nature, water, running water, outdoor, babbling brook, oscillating fan, fireplace, forest, country, ocean, rain, river, and thunderstorm.

Wake up and fall asleep to music with Google Home

You can set up a music or radio alarm on your Google Home. So instead of waking up to an annoying buzz, ask Assistant to "Set a music/radio alarm at 7 a.m.," for example. Google asks which music or radio station you want to wake up to.

You'll also find a sleep timer for your music and audio. When you tell Google "set a sleep timer for 30 minutes / 11 p.m.," the audio stops after the specified duration or at the specified time. You can also combine the playback and sleep timer in one command by asking, "Play [x] for [y] minutes / until [z] p.m.," Your audio plays right away and stops when you want it to.

Use it as an intercom

Broadcasting messages from one Google Home to others works well whether you want to send a custom voice message to all speakers or use the Home's preset library of recorded messages. Try "broadcast time to wake up" to hear a rooster and a perky "Morning, time to rise and shine," for example. Or "broadcast breakfast is ready," for a chime and a happy "It's time for breakfast, come and get it." There are others for different meals, the time to leave, a movie or TV time, bedtime, and more.

For media consumption

You can ask Google Home to play something on Netflix or YouTube if you have a Chromecast connected to your TV or an Android TV. There are a few more tricks you can do to make the best of that Home-to-TV link:

Play news videos on the TV.

Turn your TV on and off.

Live stream your security cams on your TV.

Control subtitle and dubbing settings for services, movies, and shows that support it.

Look up TV schedules.

Google Nest smart speakers vs. smart displays

Google Nest devices, formerly known as Google Home devices, come in two forms. The first is a smart speaker capable of audio functionality, responding to voice commands with a particular voice and giving you all the information and functions you need without a screen. The smart display operates like a smart speaker, although it's accompanied by a touch display. This aids in the functionality of the Google Home, providing detailed information that a display-less smart speaker can't. For the most part, Nest products rule the market, but Lenovo sells solid alternatives to Google's lineup. Hopefully, when the new Matter smart home standard becomes more popular, we will see even more third-party competition.

The Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max have many impressive features. You can visually check out your schedule, get a 10-day forecast, and control your smart home with a list of devices and on/off switches. Google Home smart displays are also equipped with streaming services and video platforms, so you can watch the news or your favorite shows.

The smart displays on Google Home devices are an all-in-one hub for families that need more organization than simple voice commands. And the touch display adds an extra cool factor if you want to bolster your smart home setup.

Getting started with Google Home and Nest smart home hardware

Google Home devices are designed to do a lot and can be even more functional when combined with other smart devices and integrations. The more you use it, the better accustomed you'll get to the platform, you'll learn what works well for you and what you can ignore. You can also check out some of our favorite Google Nest Hub and Hub Max tips and tricks to get a head start.