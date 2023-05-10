Last year, Google announced a major update to the increasingly crufty Google Home app. Since then, the company has offered a Public Preview of a new Google Home experience, which it says more than 500,000 people have taken advantage of. Now, at Google I/O 2023, Google has announced that after months of testing and feedback, the new-and-improved Google Home app is finally rolling out to all users beginning tomorrow, May 11.

The new Google Home experience has been reorganized to make dealing with all your smart home devices less of a hassle. There's a customizable Favorites page front and center with quick access to devices of your choosing, as well as what Google calls Spaces, groups of devices organized by type. All your other device controls live on the Devices page, which is organized by room.

The new Devices page.

In a major win for longtime Nest users, Google also announced that legacy Nest cameras are finally migrating from the semi-retired Nest app to Google Home. Starting in July, Public Preview users will be able to transfer the first-generation Nest Cam Indoor into Home, allowing for faster, easier access to camera feeds. The first-gen Nest Cam Outdoor is also set to make the move shortly thereafter.

Updated device controls.

In "a Pixel first," Google's introducing a new feature called the home panel, which launches right into Google Home device controls from your lock screen or quick settings panel. Much of this can be done without unlocking your device, but Google notes that "more sensitive device controls" will still necessitate unlocking your phone. The new home panel will be made available on Pixel devices with the June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop, and will presumably make its way to other Android devices at some point in the future.

The home panel in action on the Pixel Tablet.

Finally, more functionality is coming to the Wear OS Google Home app. You'll have access to devices from Google Home's Favorites tab right on your wrist, and camera notifications from supported cameras will include animated previews right on your watch.

The updated Google Home app starts rolling out to Android and iOS devices tomorrow. The changes to the Wear OS version will be made available beginning on May 15, and Nest cameras will start making the transition to Google Home in July. It's shaping up to be an exciting summer for smart home nerds.