Google Home is one of the pioneers of accessible smart home products and ecosystems. Integrated with Android and products from the Nest, Google crafted an excellent ecosystem that handles common tasks effortlessly. I've been deeply entrenched in Google's smart home ecosystem for years. Still, there are key areas where it falls short. From slow command execution to missing smart home automation features, these gaps put Google behind competitors like Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. Here's a closer look at the notable shortcomings and how Google can improve its smart home experience.

4 Improved responsiveness

Why does it still feel so slow?

One complaint about Google Home is its sluggish response time, which negatively affects the user experience. In the Google Home app, actions like loading temperature controls or security camera feeds often take several seconds. This delay can make simple tasks, such as adjusting the thermostat, frustrating. Additionally, voice command execution suffers from similar lag. Even for basic actions like turning on a light, users might experience delays of multiple seconds, which is far from the near-instantaneous responses users get with competitors like Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit.

A factor contributing to this lag is Google's reliance on cloud-based processing. Every command issued through Google Home is sent to Google's servers for processing, which adds latency. While cloud computing has its merits, particularly in advanced features and scalability, the trade-off is a slower, less responsive experience for common tasks. A fast, efficient local execution system could mitigate these delays, making everyday interactions with smart home devices smooth and responsive. Until Google improves the local execution of its devices, users will continue to experience lag when using basic functions.

3 An offline mode

The problem with cloud dependency