Key Takeaways The Google Home extension for Gemini has begun rolling out widely.

The Gemini Google Home extension offers a more conversational approach to smart home control.

The extension is currently limited to Android users and requires enrollment in the Google Home Public Preview program.

Google is continuously updating its suite of services to make them easier to use for users — take Google Home, for example.

Back in August, Google began revamping thermostat controls within the Google Home app, with users finally being able to adjust their thermostat temperature directly from the Favorites menu. Subsequently, in August, Google began rolling out the Google Home Favorites widget to all, which was previously limited to users in the Public Preview program. This made it all the more easier to access and control smart home devices without having to open the Google Home app.

To make controlling home tech even easier, Google began rolling out a dedicated Google Home extension for the Gemini Assistant earlier this month. At the time, the extension was rolling out "gradually," though it seems to have begun appearing for users widely sometime earlier today, Tuesday, November 12. To check if you've gained access to the extension, head to the Gemini app on your Android device and tap on your profile icon on the top right. Tap on Extensions and try to locate Google Home.

It's worth noting that the extension is currently limited to those enrolled in the Google Home Public Preview program — hence the green banner next to it as seen in the image below. Also worth noting is that while the extension has begun rolling out widely, it still might not be available for you. I am enrolled in the app's Public Preview but don't have access to the new extension just yet, while other Android Police team members and supporters have already begun making use of it.

Gemini understands you better than Google Assistant ever did

The primary difference between using Gemini for controlling your smart home tech vs. traditional alternatives like Google Assistant is the former's ability to understand commands in a conversational way. For reference, with Google Assistant, users were limited to specific commands to control devices — "Turn on bedroom light," "Turn living room lights to red," and "Set kitchen lights to 50 percent," for example. On the other hand, with the Google Home extension for Gemini, users are free to be more abstract with their commands. These can include:

Set the dining room for a romantic date night.

Set the AC to a good temperature for sleeping.

The sun is too bright in the living room (for closing the blinds).

Help me clean up the kitchen (to trigger the vacuum).

It's worth noting that for security reasons, the extension won't be able to control security devices, like gates, cameras, locks, doors, and garage doors, as indicated by Google on its Gemini support page. Most other smart home tech, including the likes of lights, outlets, switches, air conditioning units, thermostats, heaters, fans, curtains, blinds, shutters, TVs, speakers, washers, coffee makers, vacuums, and more are supported.

The Google Home extension for Gemini is rolling out now on Android phones and tablets. iOS support isn't available "for now." Also worth noting is that the extension will only function with Gemini set as your default assistant and Gemini Apps Activity enabled.

Thanks: Moshe