Key Takeaways Google confirmed that Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 are being removed from Google Home app.

These devices were mistakenly placed in Google Home app instead of Find My Device app.

Users can anticipate an update from Google to resolve the confusion and move the wearables to the correct app.

Every device needs a home, but Google Home is not it. Google confirmed that the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are getting booted from the Google Home app. Users noticed these wearables were in the Devices tab under the Linked to you section, despite the Google Home app never supporting the Find My Device feature.

It turns out these devices were never meant to be there in the first place (via 9to5Google). Find My Device is the home for the rest of Google's hardware products. It seemed weird that these two devices were randomly scattered in a different app.

Google Home and Find My Device

The Google Home app is a hub for controlling your smart home. You can use the app to manage your smart devices, such as Nest speakers, thermostats, smart displays, security cameras, and lights and appliances. You can create routines and adjust settings from this app.

Find My Device, on the other hand, is a feature specifically designed to locate lost Android hardware. You can locate your missing Pixel Buds or Chromebook using the app. It uses location data and signals to pinpoint exactly where the device is located. You can even lock or erase your device from this app, if needed.

But the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 were located in Google Home and not Find My Device. This was a problem, because Google Home does not support locating missing hardware. This wasn't true for everyone. There was no rhyme or reason to where these two devices showed up.

For some, the devices were in the Find My Device app, where they were supposed to be. For others, they were in Google Home, under the Linked to you tab. And yet for some, they didn't show up at all, anywhere.

Many Android devices are part of the growing Find My Device network. And while support for Wear OS devices has not been officially confirmed, at least the confusion is over. Users can expect Google to release an update to remove these wearables from the Google Home app soon.