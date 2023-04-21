In October 2022, Google announced it is working on significantly revamping the Google Home app. As a part of the new design, the company wants to focus on customization and allow users to control their plethora of smart home devices easily. Since this is a big redesign, Google launched a Public Preview program, so you could try out the new Home app ahead of its debut. It also allowed the company to gather public feedback about the changes and make improvements based on them. Based on reports from preview program members, Google announced further enhancements to its Home app earlier this week.

The revamped Google Home app features a Favorites tab to pin your frequently accessed devices for quick access. So far, reordering the list was not possible, so the devices showed up based on the order you pinned them. As previously spotted by some beta users, Google is now letting you reorder devices in the Favorites tab as per your liking. You should see a Reorder button for this at the bottom of the tab.

Based on user feedback, Google is making improvements to speed up access to your camera's live view and recordings. Additionally, if you use the beta version of the Home app on your Wear OS smartwatch, Google is adding support for image previews to Nest camera and doorbell notifications. This way, you can know who is at the door right from your wrist without having to open the app. The feature will work with Nest doorbells and cameras launched in 2021 or later.

Lastly, in its announcement on the Google Nest Community, Google teases that it has "some big news in the coming weeks." The company may be getting ready to launch the new Google Home app to the public after months of beta testing, though this won't mean the end of the preview program itself.