Summary A few months ago, Google improved the Home app with a sleek design and user-friendly menus, making it easier to manage smart home devices without unlocking your phone using Home Panel.

The Home Panel feature, initially exclusive to Pixel devices, is now rolling out for all Android devices running Android 14.

The Home Panel allows users to easily control their smart home devices from the lock screen and Quick Settings menu.

After a lengthy public testing phase, Google finally got its act together and gave the Home app a much-needed makeover earlier this year. The old version was so restrictive and limited in its control options that it was practically useless for managing your smart home devices. The new and improved layout boasts a sleek design, user-friendly menus, and the ability to bookmark your favorite devices in one place. Plus, Google has thrown in a Home Panel, letting everyone in your house control lights, locks, cameras, and thermostats without having to unlock their device. And if your phone is eligible for Android 14, you're in luck—this feature is coming your way soon.

After a brief exclusivity period on Pixel devices, the Home Panel feature is finally breaking free and extending its reach to all Android devices running the latest version of the operating system, as per Google's Nest community post. The feature first showed up on the Pixel Tablet and made its way to other Pixel phones a bit later than expected in July. Google has decided to share the love, so you'll be able to control your smart home devices from your lock screen and via a tile in the Quick Settings menu.

This isn't the first time Home Panel has ventured beyond Pixel devices. A couple of months back, eagle-eyed Mishaal Rahman caught sight of the feature on the Samsung Galaxy S23, tucked away in the second One UI 6 beta release.

Thanks to Home Panel, you can easily get to your Spaces and Favorites, which are basically groups of devices you've set up to control at once. With just a tap, you can control these groups together and do things like turn off all the lights in a room or set a mood with music and lighting changes.

The Favorites panel is your smart home's VIP list. You can cherry-pick the most important devices, actions, and automations to appear first. Want to keep an eye on your Nest cameras? Just pin them, and you can view instant live feeds in a jiffy.

Meanwhile, Spaces are like categories for your smart home devices. Instead of being tied to a specific room, you can group them by type, like lights and cameras. This gives you freedom from the traditional room setup and provides control over your smart home setup without having to tap around endlessly.

The Home Panel is just the tip of the iceberg for Google's smart home upgrades. The Mountain View-based tech giant is also giving you more ways to control compatible fans and sensors, adding new triggers and actions for automations, and introducing the "Help Me Script" editor for crafting custom home automation routines.

While Android 14 is still rolling out to Pixel phones, the update is expected to hit recent models from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and other OEMs in the coming weeks. So, non-Pixel users, keep your eyes peeled for the update to hit your device soon.