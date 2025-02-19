Summary The Google Home app is getting a YouTube-like double-tap feature for navigating camera history. Double-tapping the left side of the screen will rewind 10 seconds, while double-tapping the right side will skip forward 10 seconds.

This new feature replaces the current double-tap zoom functionality and offers a more intuitive way to review recorded footage.

The double-tap seek is currently rolling out to users in the Google Home Public Preview program. Users can join the preview through the Google Home app settings to try the feature early.

The Google Home app serves as a central hub for all your smart home needs, allowing you to control several devices all while being able to monitor your home's security through live camera feeds. Earlier today, we reported on how users can now set Amazon Music as the default music player for Nest speakers and displays from the Google Home app.

Now, a little under a year after Google Home's web interface started supporting in-browser video playback and camera history, it looks like the Google Home mobile app is finally ready to let you rewind or skip through recorded footage in a more intuitive way — one that clearly mimics YouTube.

Related Google Home for web finally adds camera history and clip downloads The spartan Google Home for web interface is learning new tricks

First spotted by folks over at 9to5Google, Google Home will soon let you seek through recorded camera video footage by double tapping your screen.

Currently, double tapping recorded footage on Google Home defaults to its usual zoom-in/zoom-out function. However, similar to YouTube's implementation, double tapping on the left half of the screen will soon let you rewind by 10 seconds, while double tapping on the right half will let you skip forward by 10 seconds.

Elsewhere, users will still be able to zoom-in/zoom-out using the pinch gesture, bringing Google Home's recorded Nest camera feeds more in-line with the standard and familiar behavior of most video players on both Android and iOS.

The functionality is rolling out to users in Google Home Public Preview, and isn't available widely just yet. Regardless, it's a great quality of life upgrade over the current implementation where users need to long-press the feed to scrub through.

Here's how you can join the Google Home Public Preview