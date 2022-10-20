Earlier this month, the Google Home app started getting a redesign, accidentally spilling some details about the Pixel Tablet in the process. The new look for the app is still in the preview phase, but even before that's ready for the masses, we're already getting a handy new automation trick — the ability to use device triggers for Assistant routines.

Device triggers can be particularly helpful when you wish to tie one device’s actions to another’s, or when you just need your automation routine to inform you of its execution. For instance, you could set a smart night-light turning off as the trigger for your Assistant to wish you a good morning. You can also associate one trigger with multiple actions, just like any other routine in the Home app.

Google announced device triggers would accompany the Home app redesign, but a report on Twitter (via 9to5Google) shows some users getting the feature with the app's old interface, ahead of time. The new functionality has even been spotted on iOS on that platform's Home app beta. In any case, availability seems to still be quite limited, because we aren’t seeing the new trigger option on our devices.

Even if you don't have these yet, Home offers a bunch of other triggers you can use until device triggers and the new interface arrive. You can activate Assistant routines based on the time of the day and sunrise/sunset time, or always just use voice commands to set routines off. If that doesn’t suffice, make sure you check out our list of the best smart home apps on Android.